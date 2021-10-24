TD Securities Boosts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$30.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$33.50 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.00.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

ERO opened at C$24.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.76. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$17.24 and a 1-year high of C$29.76. The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$148.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.7900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.