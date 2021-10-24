TD Securities Increases Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$40.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Eight Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$28.42.

CCO stock opened at C$32.06 on Wednesday. Cameco has a one year low of C$11.84 and a one year high of C$33.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 7.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.75 billion and a PE ratio of -562.46.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$359.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.1103006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

