TD Securities Increases TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$165.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$94.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$144.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$144.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$122.59.

Shares of TFII opened at C$146.25 on Friday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$58.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$146.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$138.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$121.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.47, for a total value of C$5,001,919.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$589,255,417.11. Insiders have sold a total of 100,712 shares of company stock worth $14,304,279 over the last 90 days.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

