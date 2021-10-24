Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TLTZY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised Tele2 AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tele2 AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tele2 AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of TLTZY stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Tele2 AB has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $7.78.

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

