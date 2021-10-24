Tendies Reaches Market Cap of $248,798.92 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $248,798.92 and $49,084.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00049377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.55 or 0.00203108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00101497 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,896,632 coins and its circulating supply is 7,496,632 coins. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

