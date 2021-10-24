Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $1,040.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $940.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TSLA. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $675.03.

Shares of TSLA opened at $909.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $900.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.79, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla has a 1-year low of $379.11 and a 1-year high of $910.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $749.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $689.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,933,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,698 shares of company stock valued at $68,075,339. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 72,656.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,968 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after purchasing an additional 452,193 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,871,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

