Tether Price Down 0% Over Last Week (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Tether has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion and $64.54 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00069541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00071053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.20 or 0.00102056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,771.11 or 0.99715197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.18 or 0.06614491 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00021406 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 71,357,845,273 coins and its circulating supply is 69,574,109,914 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

