The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,266 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of The AZEK worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The AZEK alerts:

In other news, Director Howard C. Heckes bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,306,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.36.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

AZEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK).

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.