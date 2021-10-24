The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $30.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38. The Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $31.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of Princeton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 163.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Bank of Princeton were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

