The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $137.35 and last traded at $137.35, with a volume of 162550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.52.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.05. The company has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 35,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and have sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

