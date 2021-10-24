The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives $267.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.57.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $212.97 on Thursday. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.28. The firm has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

