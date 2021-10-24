The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Given New $492.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $564.00 to $492.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,281.00 to $965.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $797.80.

NYSE:SAM opened at $525.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $493.05 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $555.73 and a 200 day moving average of $865.96.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

