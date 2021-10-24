The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 27,074.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,063,000 after acquiring an additional 442,669 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,849,000 after acquiring an additional 299,157 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 567,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,966,000 after buying an additional 264,455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $422,875,000 after buying an additional 183,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $408,870,000 after buying an additional 123,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $417.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.62. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $314.29 and a twelve month high of $463.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The business had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COO. Stephens upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.23.

In other news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

