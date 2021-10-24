The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 310.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,628,150 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231,286 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.07% of The First of Long Island worth $34,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The First of Long Island by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in The First of Long Island during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in The First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The First of Long Island by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in The First of Long Island by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $20.35 on Friday. The First of Long Island Co. has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $482.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.57.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.54%. The business had revenue of $29.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.32 million. Research analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.