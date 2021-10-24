The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 65.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The First of Long Island were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLIC. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in The First of Long Island by 482.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 80,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 66,773 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in The First of Long Island by 2.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,223,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,256,000 after acquiring an additional 62,728 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 46,750 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in The First of Long Island in the second quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The First of Long Island by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $482.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.57. The First of Long Island Co. has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $23.98.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.32 million. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

The First of Long Island Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.