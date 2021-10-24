The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 48 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 48 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ABBN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 25 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 31.38.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

