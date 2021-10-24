The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 437 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ROG. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 400 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 370.92.

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

