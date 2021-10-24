The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEV. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

LEV traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.96. 706,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,019. The Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Lion Electric will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

