The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 356 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

ECHO stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $48.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average is $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $934.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ECHO. Stephens cut shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.64.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.