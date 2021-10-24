The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires New Position in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZY. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,906,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,495,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,939,000. 51.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zymergen alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZY. William Blair lowered shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zymergen has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.83.

Zymergen stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.42. Zymergen Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 11.71.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

Zymergen Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.