The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys Shares of 67,879 Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Atossa Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 228,940.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 398,211 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 1,258.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 134,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.23. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

Atossa Therapeutics Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.