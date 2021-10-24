The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,254,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,334,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,986,000 after acquiring an additional 44,549 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,565,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,866,000 after acquiring an additional 147,000 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 138,283 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMTX. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $18.36 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of -0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Equities analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.