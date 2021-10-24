The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $406,000 Holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Annexon were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Annexon by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,458,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Annexon by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,587,000 after purchasing an additional 237,497 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Annexon by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,597,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,960,000 after purchasing an additional 150,368 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Annexon by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,339,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 133,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annexon by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 113,489 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANNX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Annexon in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

In other news, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $165,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $323,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $559,210. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ANNX opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. Annexon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

