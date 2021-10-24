The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $441,000 Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 14.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 80.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 644.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 31.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

Shares of SPWH opened at $17.66 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

