The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $434,000 in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ACRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

