The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.350-$8.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:SHW opened at $306.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $310.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.42. The company has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $340.89.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.