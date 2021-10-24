Therese Ryan Acquires 3,000 Shares of Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV) Stock

Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV) insider Therese Ryan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$6.48 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,440.00 ($13,885.71).

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.35.

About Korvest

Korvest Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufacturers and supplies cable and pipe support systems, galvanising services, and access systems for large mobile equipment in Australia. It operates in two segments, Industrial Products and Production. The Industrial Products segment manufactures electrical and cable support systems, and steel fabrication and access systems.

