Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report $8.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.25 billion and the highest is $8.43 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted sales of $8.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year sales of $36.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.96 billion to $36.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $40.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.25 billion to $41.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.55.

NYSE TMO traded up $3.55 on Friday, reaching $611.96. The stock had a trading volume of 738,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $568.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.44. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $616.93. The company has a market cap of $240.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

