Thomas E. Timbie Sells 11,171 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 11,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $281,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $37.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.38.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMCI. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,634,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,890,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

