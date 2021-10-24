Thomas E. Timbie Sells 11,171 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 11,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $281,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $37.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.38.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
