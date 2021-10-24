Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Acquires New Stake in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 72,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned 0.14% of Tricida as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Tricida in the second quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tricida by 44.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tricida by 20.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Tricida in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tricida in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tricida alerts:

Shares of Tricida stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44. Tricida, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The company has a market cap of $222.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. Equities research analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tricida in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.