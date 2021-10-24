Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Acquires New Stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Veru by 877.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 1,877.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 523.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. 30.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VERU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

VERU stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $646.02 million, a P/E ratio of -808.19 and a beta of 0.63. Veru Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lucy Lu bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veru Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

