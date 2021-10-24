Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Acquires Shares of 177,400 Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 177,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of Exicure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exicure in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Exicure during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Exicure during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exicure during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exicure during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exicure alerts:

NASDAQ XCUR opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.82. Exicure, Inc. has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $2.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Exicure had a negative return on equity of 87.09% and a negative net margin of 1,318.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Exicure, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Exicure in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.