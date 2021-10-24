Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Buys New Stake in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 78,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 728.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 867,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 762,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 102.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 318,875 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 11.9% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 376,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter valued at $727,000. Institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

AGTC stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $9.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

