Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Buys Shares of 10,299 Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Discovery by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.