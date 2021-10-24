Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Invests $318,000 in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 102,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,966,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,777,000 after acquiring an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 108,681 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 748.6% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,110,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 979,820 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in OptiNose by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 826,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 391,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OptiNose by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 90,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

OPTN stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.99. OptiNose, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 152.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptiNose news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,872.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 294,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

