Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Makes New Investment in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in GSI Technology during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology during the first quarter worth about $90,000. 27.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

In other news, VP Ping Tak Wu sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $159,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSIT opened at $4.76 on Friday. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $115.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.75.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 65.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter.

GSI Technology Profile

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.