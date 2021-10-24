Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.35

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.35 and traded as high as $12.75. Tidewater shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 66,715 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $513.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.81.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.22). Tidewater had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $89.95 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Tidewater by 101,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Tidewater by 23.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

