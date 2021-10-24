Tierion 1-Day Volume Tops $48,568.00 (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 24th. One Tierion coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tierion has a market cap of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00049463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.95 or 0.00203799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00101850 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

