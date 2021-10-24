TitanSwap Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 24th. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $257.94 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TitanSwap has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One TitanSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $4.83 or 0.00007939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00048703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.84 or 0.00201919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00101331 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.