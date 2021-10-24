TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) PT Raised to C$154.00 at National Bank Financial

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$152.00 to C$154.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMXXF opened at $107.69 on Friday. TMX Group has a 52 week low of $79.40 and a 52 week high of $116.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.72.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

