Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Posts Earnings Results

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22, Zacks reports. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 29.85%.

TMP stock opened at $81.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.70. Tompkins Financial has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $92.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,978.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,163.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tompkins Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Tompkins Financial worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

