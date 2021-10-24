TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Acquired by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,664,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 7,427.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,701 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,045,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after buying an additional 39,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after buying an additional 70,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after buying an additional 62,470 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $12,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRTX. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

TRTX stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 362.16 and a quick ratio of 362.16. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.96.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 11.90%. As a group, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -69.06%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

