TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in TPI Composites by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.23 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.27.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TPIC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

