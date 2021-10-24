Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $215.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.48.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $208.21 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $214.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,461.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $13,383,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 22.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

