TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TDG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.29.

TDG traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $648.23. 166,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 78.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $453.76 and a one year high of $688.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $619.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $627.79.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $6,917,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,727,090. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 38.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

