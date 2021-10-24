TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $700.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $762.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $685.47.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $648.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 78.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $453.76 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $619.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $627.79.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $6,917,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,727,090. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth about $464,407,000. Altarock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,114,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,125,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 171.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,497,000 after purchasing an additional 141,817 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,794,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137,973 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

