Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travel Leisure Co. provide membership and leisure services. The company offer vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations and Panorama. Travel Leisure Co., formerly known as Wyndham Destinations Inc., is based in Orlando, United States. “

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.60. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 383.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travel + Leisure (TNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.