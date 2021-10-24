Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

TV stock opened at C$0.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$234.97 million and a P/E ratio of -3.21.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$124.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trevali Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

