Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Tri City Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Shares of TRCY stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. Tri City Bankshares has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49.
Tri City Bankshares Company Profile
