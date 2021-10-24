Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Tri City Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Shares of TRCY stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. Tri City Bankshares has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49.

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile

Tri City Bankshares Corp. provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company operates as the holding company for Tri City National Bank. Its services include demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, safe deposit services, direct deposits, notary services, money orders, night depository, traveler’s checks, cashier’s checks, savings bonds and secured and unsecured consumer, commercial, installment, real estate and mortgage loans.

