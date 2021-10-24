TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $51.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.42.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on TCBK. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

